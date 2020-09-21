You are here
Hong Kong: Shares open higher on Monday
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on Monday with small gains with investors keeping tabs on developments in talks over a new US stimulus while the head of the Federal Reserve is due to give congressional testimony this week.
The Hang Sang Index added 0.12 per cent, or 28.50 points, to 24,483.91.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.32 per cent, or 10.81 points, to 3,348.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.22 per cent, or 4.97 points, to 2,224.88.
AFP
