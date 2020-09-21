You are here

Hong Kong: Shares open higher on Monday

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 9:44 AM

rk_HKEX_210920.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened on Monday with small gains with investors keeping tabs on developments in talks over a new US stimulus while the head of the Federal Reserve is due to give congressional testimony this week.
PHOTO: AFP

The Hang Sang Index added 0.12 per cent, or 28.50 points, to 24,483.91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.32 per cent, or 10.81 points, to 3,348.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.22 per cent, or 4.97 points, to 2,224.88.

AFP

