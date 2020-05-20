You are here

Hong Kong: Shares open higher on Wednesday

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 9:46 AM

Hong Kong shares began Wednesday with small gains, extending the previous two days' advances as countries continue to ease their lockdowns, though the rise was tempered by ongoing worries about the economic damage the measures will cause.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.31 per cent, or 74.77 points, to 24,462.90.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 per cent, or 2.11 points, to 2,896.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.61 points to 1,824.18.

