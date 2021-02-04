 Hong Kong: Shares open lower on Thursday, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Hong Kong: Shares open lower on Thursday

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 9:47 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Thursday morning on the back foot as investors' buying enthusiasm waned following a three-day advance, with focus on the progress of US stimulus talks and the rollout of vaccines around the world.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.73 percent, or 213.92 points, to 29,093.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.38 per cent, or 13.53 points, to 3,503.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.60 per cent, or 14.30 points, to 2,366.48.

AFP

