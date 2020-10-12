You are here

Hong Kong: Shares open on front foot

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Hong Kong stocks began Monday in positive fashion following more gains in New York fuelled by hopes for a new US stimulus package.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Monday in positive fashion following more gains in New York fuelled by hopes for a new US stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.41 per cent or 98.12 points to 24,217.25.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.47 per cent or 15.25 points to 3,287.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.78 per cent or 17.18 points to 2,233.15.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for