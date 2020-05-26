You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares open on Tuesday with big gains

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 9:54 AM

AB_hangseng_260520.jpg
Hong Kong stocks rose more than one per cent in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday as concerns about the impact of a proposed security law from China were overshadowed by a further opening up of economies around the world.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose more than one per cent in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday as concerns about the impact of a proposed security law from China were overshadowed by a further opening up of economies around the world.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.07 per cent, or 246.10 points, to 23,198.34.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.35 per cent, or 9.93 points, to 2,827.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange climbed 0.49 per cent, or 8.54 points, to 1,759.37.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 09:51 AM
Companies & Markets

GSH proposes to repurchase up to S$20m of notes due 2020

GSH Corporation on Tuesday proposed to repurchase up to S$20 million of its S$70 million notes due 2020 in cash at...

May 26, 2020 09:48 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher ahead of fourth budget; STI up 0.9%

SINGAPORE shares started the work week higher ahead of an announcement of ...

May 26, 2020 09:30 AM
Technology

Samsung Group heir questioned by prosecutors over a 2015 deal

[SEOUL] Samsung Group heir Jay Y Lee on Tuesday was summoned and questioned by prosecutors over a controversial 2015...

May 26, 2020 09:29 AM
Government & Economy

Scientists fight online virus misinformation war

[PARIS] With cat photos and sometimes scathing irony, Mathieu Rebeaud, a Swiss-based researcher in biochemistry, has...

May 26, 2020 09:13 AM
Companies & Markets

iX Biopharma starts supply of 2 drugs in Australia via telemedicine

PHARMACEUTICAL maker iX Biopharma has commenced the supply of its Wafesil and Silcap medicines through telemedicine...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.