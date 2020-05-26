Hong Kong: Shares open on Tuesday with big gains

Hong Kong stocks rose more than one per cent in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday as concerns about the impact of a proposed security law from China were overshadowed by a further opening up of economies around the world.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.07 per cent, or 246.10 points, to 23,198.34.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.35 per cent, or 9.93 points, to 2,827.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange climbed 0.49 per cent, or 8.54 points, to 1,759.37.

AFP