Hong Kong: Shares open sharply higher

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 9:41 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with strong gains Monday morning, building on last week's rally, fuelled by hopes for US stimulus and signs of slowing virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.16 per cent or 340.40 points to 29,629.08.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 per cent or 8.23 points to 3,504.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.26 per cent or 6.16 points to 2,338.69.

AFP

Stay up to date with The Business Times for