Hong Kong: Shares open slightly higher

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 9:41 AM

Hong Kong stocks began Monday on a positive note, tracking another record on Wall Street, fuelled by optimism lawmakers are close to agreeing a new stimulus for the stuttering US economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.13 per cent or 34.66 points to 26,870.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 per cent or 2.07 points to 3,446.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.17 point to 2,301.66.

AFP

