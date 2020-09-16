You are here

Hong Kong: Shares open Wednesday's session with fresh gains

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 9:43 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday, extending their rally into a fourth day, following a positive lead from Wall Street as traders await the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The Hang Sang Index added 0.37 per cent, or 91.20 points, to 24,823.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 per cent, or 2.51 points, to 3,293.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.16 per cent, or 3.45 points, to 2,201.91.

AFP

