Hong Kong: Shares open Wednesday's session with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday morning on the back foot following a sell-off on Wall Street, hit by growing worries that the easing of lockdown measures around the world will spark a fresh wave of virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.55 per cent, or 134.01 points, to 24,111.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.30 per cent, or 8.60 points, to 2,882.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also lost 0.30 per cent, or 5.44 points, to 1,805.30.

AFP