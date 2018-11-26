Hong Kong: Shares open week with gains

Hong Kong stocks rallied on Monday on bargain-buying following recent losses while dealers look ahead to a key meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the end of the week.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied on Monday on bargain-buying following recent losses while dealers look ahead to a key meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.73 per cent, or 448.50 points, to 26,376.18.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.14 per cent, or 3.67 points, to 2,575.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.32 per cent, or 4.22 points, to 1,330.93.

AFP