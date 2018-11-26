You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares open week with gains

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 4:37 PM

doc72xkspfflp3njdu69a8_doc6xaxuo61u4j19ddjm7dp.jpg
Hong Kong stocks rallied on Monday on bargain-buying following recent losses while dealers look ahead to a key meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the end of the week.
Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied on Monday on bargain-buying following recent losses while dealers look ahead to a key meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.73 per cent, or 448.50 points, to 26,376.18.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.14 per cent, or 3.67 points, to 2,575.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.32 per cent, or 4.22 points, to 1,330.93.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181126_LSENBLOC231H72_3626662.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

BP_elderly_261118_13.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Concerns about fraud keeping elderly away from digital payments: study

BT_20181126_ABTOP26_3626908.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

A whole new ball game for Neo Group

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
3 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
4 Civil servants to get one-month bonus in Dec; full-year bonus at 1.5 months
5 The dearth of engineers

Must Read

BP_SGmanuf_261118_54.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing surprises on the upside with 4.3% growth in October

Golden Wall Centre.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs get a leg-up going digital with wholesale trade industry digital plan

Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening