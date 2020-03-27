Hong Kong: Shares rally at open

Hong Kong stocks started Friday morning on the front foot following another surge on Wall Street fuelled by pledges to support the US economy by governments and central banks.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Friday morning on the front foot following another surge on Wall Street fuelled by pledges to support the US economy by governments and central banks.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.78 per cent, or 416.07 points, to 23,768.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.02 per cent, or 28.07 points, to 2,792.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.25 per cent, or 21.24 points, to 1,722.39.

AFP