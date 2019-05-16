You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares reverse early losses to end flat

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 4:24 PM

doc75dfqewetv9vcvzmu1_doc759a2abj00g1c9yvpehs.jpg
Hong Kong stocks recovered from an early sell-off to finish flat Thursday, though concerns over the China-US trade stand-off continue to keep investors on edge.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks recovered from an early sell-off to finish flat Thursday, though concerns over the China-US trade stand-off continue to keep investors on edge.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 6.36 points to 28,275.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.58 per cent, or 17.03 points, up at 2,955.71 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.44 per cent, or 6.89 points, to 1,584.81.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
2 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
3 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

BP_Vivian Balakrishnan_160519_90.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations

waterway.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT to buy one-third stake in Waterway Point from Frasers Property for S$440.6m

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening