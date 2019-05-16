Hong Kong: Shares reverse early losses to end flat

Hong Kong stocks recovered from an early sell-off to finish flat Thursday, though concerns over the China-US trade stand-off continue to keep investors on edge.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 6.36 points to 28,275.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.58 per cent, or 17.03 points, up at 2,955.71 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.44 per cent, or 6.89 points, to 1,584.81.

AFP