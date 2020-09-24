Hong Kong: Shares see more losses at open

Hong Kong stocks resumed their downward path Thursday following another big sell-off on Wall Street as traders are spooked by virus-containment fears and a lack of movement in US stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.86 per cent or 204.68 points to 23,537.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.51 per cent or 16.83 points to 3,262.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.71 per cent or 15.54 points to 2,186.63.

AFP