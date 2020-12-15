Hong Kong: Shares start marginally higher

Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday with slight gains following a weak lead from Wall Street, with investors awaiting the release of key Chinese economic data.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.11 per cent or 29.41 points to 26,418.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 per cent or 2.54 points to 3,366.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also dipped 0.08 per cent or 1.76 points to 2,245.94.

AFP