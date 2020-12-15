You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares start marginally higher

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 9:41 AM

nz_hangseng_151247.jpg
Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday with slight gains following a weak lead from Wall Street, with investors awaiting the release of key Chinese economic data.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday with slight gains following a weak lead from Wall Street, with investors awaiting the release of key Chinese economic data.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.11 per cent or 29.41 points to 26,418.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 per cent or 2.54 points to 3,366.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also dipped 0.08 per cent or 1.76 points to 2,245.94.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 09:40 AM
Life & Culture

Most in Japan oppose holding Olympics in 2021: polls

[TOKYO] A majority of Japanese people oppose holding the coronavirus-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year,...

Dec 15, 2020 09:35 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Tuesday's open; STI dips 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares started Tuesday on a softer note after US stocks reversed course to close mostly lower overnight....

Dec 15, 2020 09:35 AM
Government & Economy

Biden says Trump 'refused to respect the will of the people'

[WILMINGTON, United States] President-elect Joe Biden tore into Donald Trump on Monday with his strongest criticism...

Dec 15, 2020 08:59 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Yeo Hiap Seng, Civmec, Yunnan Energy, Stamford Land

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday.

Dec 15, 2020 08:52 AM
Companies & Markets

Yeo Hiap Seng unit served three writs of summons by former distributors

BEVERAGE player Yeo Hiap Seng's wholly-owned indirect subsidiary in Malaysia has been served with three writs of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Seating, alcohol curbs still challenging for F&B sector

Airlines warned over safety as jets return from pandemic storage

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for