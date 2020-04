Hong Kong stocks kicked Monday off on a positive note, boosted by hopes that coronavirus infections are beginning to plateau.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.51 per cent, or 123.56 points, to 24,503.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.07 per cent, or 1.91 points, to 2,840.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.17 per cent, or 3.02 points, to 1,753.30.

