Hong Kong: Shares start on back foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Monday morning, extending last week's retreat, following fresh demonstrations in the city.

The Hang Sang Index dropped 0.30 per cent or 74.43 points to 24,621.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.16 per cent or 5.45 points to 3,349.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.08 per cent or 1.81 points to 2,288.69.

