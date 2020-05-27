Hong Kong: Shares start slightly higher

Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Wednesday, extending gains into a third day as traders continue to put the easing of global lockdowns above China-US tensions.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Wednesday, extending gains into a third day as traders continue to put the easing of global lockdowns above China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 per cent or 130.48 points to 23,515.14.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 0.77 points to 2,847.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange edged up 0.12 per cent or 2.21 points to 1,791.73.

AFP