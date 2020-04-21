Hong Kong: Shares start slightly lower on Tuesday

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, extending the previous day's losses on profit-taking following a recent rally, while investors keep tabs on developments in the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.34 per cent, or 82.18 points, to 24,247.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.36 per cent, or 10.32 points, to 2,842.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.39 per cent, or 6.95 points, to 1,760.91.

AFP