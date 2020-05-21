You are here

Hong Kong: Shares start Thursday's session on front foot

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 9:40 AM

rk_HK-stocks_210521.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Thursday, building on the week's gains that have been fuelled by optimism over the gradual reopening of economies around the world.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Thursday, building on the week's gains that have been fuelled by optimism over the gradual reopening of economies around the world.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.53 per cent, or 128.96 points, to 24,528.91.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.24 per cent, or 6.98 points, to 2,890.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange added 0.37 per cent, or 6.62 points, to 1,812.47.

AFP

