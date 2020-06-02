Hong Kong: Shares start Tuesday on front foot

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending the previous day's rally as investors took their lead from gains on Wall Street with buying buoyed by the easing of lockdowns around the world.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending the previous day's rally as investors took their lead from gains on Wall Street with buying buoyed by the easing of lockdowns around the world.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.25 per cent, or 59.72 points, to 23,792.24.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.89 points, to 2,916.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange rose 0.36 per cent, or 6.70 points, to 1,849.65.

AFP