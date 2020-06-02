You are here

Hong Kong: Shares start Tuesday on front foot

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 9:39 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending the previous day's rally as investors took their lead from gains on Wall Street with buying buoyed by the easing of lockdowns around the world.
PHOTO: AFP

The Hang Seng Index added 0.25 per cent, or 59.72 points, to 23,792.24.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.89 points, to 2,916.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange rose 0.36 per cent, or 6.70 points, to 1,849.65.

AFP

