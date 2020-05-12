Hong Kong: Shares start Tuesday's session with losses

Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday following recent gains and as investors fret over signs of a possible second wave of infections in parts of Asia.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday following recent gains and as investors fret over signs of a possible second wave of infections in parts of Asia.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.99 per cent, or 244.06 points, to 24,358.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.14 per cent, or 4.14 points, to 2,890.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.43 points to 1,804.31.

AFP