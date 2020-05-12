You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares start Tuesday's session with losses

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 9:50 AM

rk_HongKongStocks_120520.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday following recent gains and as investors fret over signs of a possible second wave of infections in parts of Asia.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday following recent gains and as investors fret over signs of a possible second wave of infections in parts of Asia.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.99 per cent, or 244.06 points, to 24,358.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.14 per cent, or 4.14 points, to 2,890.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.43 points to 1,804.31.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 12, 2020 09:58 AM
Energy & Commodities

US oil producers struggle to stay afloat in sea of excess

[VAN HORN, United States] For the companies that drill the highest-producing deposit of oil and natural gas in the...

May 12, 2020 09:33 AM
Companies & Markets

CDL almost halves sales value, temporarily closes 30% of hotels in Q1

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) and its joint-venture associates sold 185 units with total sales value of S$278.1...

May 12, 2020 09:33 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 1.1%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday after US markets finished mixed overnight.

May 12, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.75 ...

May 12, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, CDL, MNACT, Sembcorp, F&N, SIA Engg, Cromwell E-Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.