Hong Kong: Shares suffer fresh losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares extended losses Tuesday on growing geopolitical fears after the weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities, while traders were also on edge over increasingly violent protests that have rocked the city for months.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1.23 per cent, or 334.31 points, to 26,790.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.74 per cent, or 52.63 points, to 2,978.12 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 2.00 per cent, or 33.74 points, to 1,651.35.

AFP