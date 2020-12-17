You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares up at start of trade

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 9:38 AM

af_hangseng_171220.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with fresh gains Thursday morning following a broadly healthy lead from New York as US lawmakers inch towards agreeing a new stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 per cent or 148.15 points to 26,608.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, edging up 0.29 point to 3.367.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.10 per cent or 2.33 points to 2,246.18.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

'China does not honour its agreements,' US admiral says after meeting no-show

[WASHINGTON] The US military on Wednesday slammed China for failing to appear at virtual, senior-level meetings...

Dec 17, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks fall at Thursday's open; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday morning, following weaker than expected non-oil domestic exports (NODX)...

Dec 17, 2020 09:32 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOBKH initiates coverage on United Hampshire US Reit with 'buy'

UOB Kay Hian has initiated coverage on United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (United Hampshire US Reit)...

Dec 17, 2020 09:25 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened flat on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.18...

Dec 17, 2020 09:04 AM
Consumer

Japan Post insurer plans 300b yen buyback from parent

[TOKYO] Japan Post Holdings' insurance unit plans to buy back about 300 billion yen (S$3.85 billion) of shares from...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Global tech giants' moves in Singapore a boon to talent ecosystem

Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

High yield a key factor in Soilbuild Reit's privatisation exercise, but will investors accept the deal?

30 to 60 hotels serve as SHN facilities at any point in time: STB

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for