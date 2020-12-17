Hong Kong: Shares up at start of trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with fresh gains Thursday morning following a broadly healthy lead from New York as US lawmakers inch towards agreeing a new stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 per cent or 148.15 points to 26,608.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, edging up 0.29 point to 3.367.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.10 per cent or 2.33 points to 2,246.18.

AFP