Hong Kong: Stocks advance as trade hopes build

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose again on Wednesday as hopes built for key US-China trade talks after President Donald Trump suggested extending his tariff deadline.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.16 per cent, or 326.26 points, to 28,497.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.84 per cent higher, or 49.18 points, to close at 2,721.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 1.87 per cent, or 25.53 points, to 1,389.68.

