Hong Kong: Stocks begin day with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Thursday morning following steep falls on Wall Street as US lawmakers struggle to reach agreement on a new stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.63 per cent or 167.58 points to 26,335.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.18 per cent or 6.23 points to 3,365.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.36 per cent or 8.20 points to 2,242.61.

AFP