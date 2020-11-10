You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks begin Tuesday's session with big gains

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 9:40 AM

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks surged again on Tuesday following news that a virus vaccine had proved to be hugely effective.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.76 per cent, or 457.87 points, to 26,474.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.41 per cent, or 13.89 points, to 3,387.62, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.07 per cent, or 1.70 points, to 2,331.76.

AFP

