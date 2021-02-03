 Hong Kong: Stocks begin Wednesday's session with muted gains, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Hong Kong: Stocks begin Wednesday's session with muted gains

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 9:51 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning but the gains were muted after a strong two-day rally as a rebound from last week's rout lost steam.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.19 per cent, or 56.71 points, to 29,305.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 per cent, or 2.54 points, to 3,531.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.52 points to 2,401.13.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

