Hong Kong: Stocks begin with losses

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 9:41 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped slightly at the open on Thursday morning following recent gains and as hopes for a pre-election US stimulus package ebbed.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.23 per cent or 58.11 points to 24,696.31.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.28 per cent or 9.20 points to 3,315.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.41 per cent or 9.18 points to 2,245.05.

AFP

