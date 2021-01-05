You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks begin with losses

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 9:42 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened Tuesday's session on a low following a recent rally and after Wall Street suffered steep losses on concerns about a huge spike in US virus infections.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.70 per cent or 191.47 points to 27,281.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.31 per cent or 10.77 points to 3,492.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.38 per cent or 9.17 points to 3,377.37.

