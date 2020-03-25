Hong Kong: Stocks boosted by US stimulus deal

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.81 per cent, or 863.70 points, to close at 23,527.19.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied with the rest of Asia on Wednesday after US lawmakers agreed a massive stimulus package to support the world's number one economy as the coronavirus spreads.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.17 per cent, or 59.15 points, to 2,781.59 and the Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 2.92 percent, or 48.63 points, to 1,714.86.

AFP