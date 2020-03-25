You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks boosted by US stimulus deal

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 4:31 PM

file6ue7ei83eciq0l2q5y8.jpg
The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.81 per cent, or 863.70 points, to close at 23,527.19.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied with the rest of Asia on Wednesday after US lawmakers agreed a massive stimulus package to support the world's number one economy as the coronavirus spreads.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.81 per cent, or 863.70 points, to close at 23,527.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.17 per cent, or 59.15 points, to 2,781.59 and the Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 2.92 percent, or 48.63 points, to 1,714.86.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand warns economy to contract in 2020, but holds fire on rates

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank sharply downgraded its economic outlook for 2020 on Wednesday but kept interest...

Mar 25, 2020 04:07 PM
Government & Economy

Hubei residents rush to leave China virus epicentre as lockdown lifts

[MACHENG] Huge crowds jammed trains and buses in Hubei province on Wednesday as people seized their first chance to...

Mar 25, 2020 04:04 PM
Banking & Finance

Ackman's Pershing Square takes off coronavirus hedges: letter

[LONDON] Veteran investor Bill Ackman told clients on Wednesday that he had taken off credit market hedges and...

Mar 25, 2020 03:49 PM
Government & Economy

Work pass holders to obtain MOM approval before entering Singapore from Malaysia

ALL new and existing work pass holders, including their dependents, must obtain approval from Singapore's Ministry...

Mar 25, 2020 03:48 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares surge nearly 6% on global stimulus efforts

[SEOUL] South Korean shares jumped nearly 6 per cent on Wednesday, a day after they surged the most in more than 11...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.