Hong Kong: Stocks bounce after sell-off

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares recovered some of the previous day's sharp losses on bargain-buying Wednesday but traders remain on edge as they await developments linked to the deadly SARS-like virus that has spread from China.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.28 per cent, or 8.61 points, to 3,060.75 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.72 per cent, or 13.07 points, to 1,819.61.

