Hong Kong: Stocks bounce after sell-off

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 4:25 PM

doc78yenm3sdxlgz9jyfpb_doc6xaxuo61u4j19ddjm7dp.jpg
A trader at a booth on the trading floor of the HK Stock Exchnage. The Hang Seng index climbed 1.27 per cent, or 355.71 points, to close at 28,341.04.
Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares recovered some of the previous day's sharp losses on bargain-buying Wednesday but traders remain on edge as they await developments linked to the deadly SARS-like virus that has spread from China.

The Hang Seng index climbed 1.27 per cent, or 355.71 points, to close at 28,341.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.28 per cent, or 8.61 points, to 3,060.75 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.72 per cent, or 13.07 points, to 1,819.61.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

