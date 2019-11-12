You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks bounce at open

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 10:02 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as bargain-buyers moved in following the previous day's sharp declines but investors remained on edge with fresh protests in the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.51 per cent, or 137.71 points, to 27,064.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.10 per cent, or 3.02 points, to 2,913.00 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was flat, inching down 0.34 points, to 1,611.11.

