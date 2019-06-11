You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains

Tue, Jun 11, 2019 - 4:34 PM

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks rallied Tuesday, extending gains and tracking a healthy lead from Wall Street, as investors keep tabs on developments in the China-US trade standoff.
AFP

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.76 per cent, or 210.70 points, to 27,789.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.58 per cent, or 73.59 points, to 2,925.72, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, surged 3.71 per cent, or 55.00 points, to 1,538.23.

AFP

