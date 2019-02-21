You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains at close

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 4:30 PM

Hong Kong stocks extended gains Thursday as hopes for China-US trade talks were boosted by a report the two sides were working on an outline for a plan to resolve the dispute.
Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended gains Thursday as hopes for China-US trade talks were boosted by a report the two sides were working on an outline for a plan to resolve the dispute.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.41 per cent, or 115.87 points, to 28,629.92.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.34 per cent, or 9.42 points, to 2,751.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.27 per cent, or 3.89 points, to 1,444.35.

AFP

