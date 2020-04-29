You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains at open

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Hong Kong shares opened with further gains on Wednesday morning, extending a rally as the government prepares to open up parts of the city after recording another day of no new infections.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.85 per cent, or 210.06 points, to 24,786.02.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.31 per cent, or 8.64 points, to 2,801.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.37 per cent, or 6.43 points, to 1,726.13.

AFP

