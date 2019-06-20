Hong Kong stocks chalk up fourth straight gain

[Hong Kong] Hong Kong stocks climbed more than 1 per cent on Thursday for a fourth straight gain after the Federal Reserve indicated it could cut interest rates, with speculation it will do so next month.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.23 per cent, or 348.29 points, to 28,550.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 2.38 per cent, or 69.32 points, to 2,987.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.95 per cent, or 29.83 points, to 1,556.60.

AFP