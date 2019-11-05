You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks clock up fourth day of gains

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 4:32 PM

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.49 per cent, or 136.10 points, to 27,683.40.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended a recent rally to four days on Tuesday as investors took their lead from a record performance on Wall Street, buoyed by China-US trade optimism.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.54 per cent, or 16.07 points, to 2,991.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, also rose 0.54 per cent, or 8.90 points, to 1,655.61.

AFP

