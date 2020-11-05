You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close 3.3% higher

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 4:23 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[Hong Kong] Hong Kong stocks surged Thursday, in line with an Asia-wide advance and following a surge on Wall Street, as Joe Biden edges towards winning the US presidential election.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.3 per cent or 809.92 points to 25,695.92.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.3 per cent or 42.69 points to 3,320.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.7 per cent or 37.74 points to 2,299.87.

