Hong Kong: Stocks close down

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 4:28 PM

The Hong Kong Exchanges flag, Chinese national flag and Hong Kong flag are hoisted outside the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange.Hong Kong stocks ended with more losses Thursday, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia following a negative lead from Wall Street with energy firms hit by falling oil price
The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.46 per cent, or 131.51 points to 28,461.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.04 per cent, or 30.51 points, to 2,901.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.63 per cent, or 25.71 points, to 1,548.64.

