Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday with gains, recovering after a jittery start to the week but investors remained cautious about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.26 per cent, or 342.54 points, to close at 27,583.88.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.39 per cent, or 11.18 points, to close at 2,901.67.

The Shenzhen Composite Index - which tracks stocks on China's second exchange - edged up 0.04 per cent, or 0.76 points, to close at 1,757.26.

