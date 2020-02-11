You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 4:32 PM

doc798ooe8cw0m5vbllktc_doc794l03zea3s1jeq72aoe.jpg
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.26 per cent, or 342.54 points, to close at 27,583.88.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday with gains, recovering after a jittery start to the week but investors remained cautious about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.26 per cent, or 342.54 points, to close at 27,583.88.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.39 per cent, or 11.18 points, to close at 2,901.67.

The Shenzhen Composite Index - which tracks stocks on China's second exchange - edged up 0.04 per cent, or 0.76 points, to close at 1,757.26.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 04:35 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks rally at open

[LONDON] European stock markets jumped at the start of trading on Tuesday, with investors emboldened by gains...

Feb 11, 2020 04:35 PM
Life & Culture

Queen Elizabeth's grandson splits from wife

[LONDON] Peter Phillips, the grandson of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, has separated from his Canadian wife after 12...

Feb 11, 2020 04:27 PM
Banking & Finance

Bankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought

[HONG KONG] Bankers in Asia are bracing for a deal drought as efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus...

Feb 11, 2020 04:14 PM
Government & Economy

The continuing impact of the novel coronavirus

Stay updated on the latest developments.

Feb 11, 2020 04:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Recent sell-offs on AEM and UMS an opportunity to buy on the dip: Maybank Kim Eng

MAYBANK Kim Eng is of the view that FY2020 earnings for semiconductor-related plays AEM Holdings and UMS Holdings...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly