Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 4:34 PM

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.87 per cent, or 239.78 points, to 27,823.66.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Wednesday, a second consecutive day of gains as concerns eased about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.87 per cent, or 25.23 points, higher at 2,926.90.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.55 per cent, or 27.31 points, to close at 1,785.33.

AFP

