[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday after stronger than expected trade data from China.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.56 per cent, or 135.07 points, to 24,435.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.59 per cent, or 44.24 points, to 2,827.28, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 2.22 per cent, or 37.96 points, to 1,745.42.

AFP