Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

Hong Kong stocks ended with gains Wednesday, extending the previous day's surge, following a positive lead from Wall Street as hopes for the economic recovery overshadowed concerns about a second wave of infections.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with gains Wednesday, extending the previous day's surge, following a positive lead from Wall Street as hopes for the economic recovery overshadowed concerns about a second wave of infections.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 per cent, or 137.32 points, to 24,481.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.14 per cent, or 4.12 points to 2,935.87 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.29 per cent, or 5.42 points to 1,903.77.

AFP