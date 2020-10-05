You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 4:22 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed with healthy gains Monday as investors returned from a long weekend with hopes for a new US stimulus package and signs Donald Trump's health is improving after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.32 per cent, or 308.73 points, to 23,767.78.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.

AFP

