You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks close higher
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed with healthy gains Monday as investors returned from a long weekend with hopes for a new US stimulus package and signs Donald Trump's health is improving after testing positive for coronavirus last week.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.32 per cent, or 308.73 points, to 23,767.78.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes