Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 4:24 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed on a positive note Monday on hopes for a new US stimulus package, though mainland Chinese markets fell following news the world's number-two economy expanded at a slowest rate than expected in the third quarter.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.64 per cent, or 155.47 points, to 24,542.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.71 per cent, or 23.69 points, to 3,312.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.70 per cent, or 15.91 points, to 2,249.53.

