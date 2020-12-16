Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended with gains on Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street fuelled by optimism over US stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.97 per cent, or 253.00 points, to 26,460.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.25 points, to 3,366.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.35 per cent, or 7.92 points, to 2,248.51.

AFP