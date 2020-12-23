Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with gains Wednesday following three days of losses, as investors brushed off concerns about Donald Trump's call for US lawmakers to amend a huge economic stimulus passed earlier this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.86 per cent or 223.85 points to 26,343.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.76 per cent or 25.54 points to 3,382.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.74 per cent or 16.76 points to 2,281.24.

AFP