Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose for a sixth straight day on Wednesday with investors betting on fresh US stimulus measures as Democrats looked set to take control of the Senate as well as the House of Representatives.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.19 per cent, or 42.44 points, to 27,692.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.63 per cent, or 22.20 points, to 3,550.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.83 points, to 2,421.51.

