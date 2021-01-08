Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished the week on a positive note Friday with investors cheered by the prospect of more US stimulus measures after Democrats took control of Congress.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.20 per cent, or 329.70 points, to 27,878.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.17 per cent, or 6.10 points, to 3,570.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.30 per cent, or 7.16 points, to 2,419.50.

AFP