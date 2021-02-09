 Hong Kong: Stocks close higher, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 4:35 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday with more gains following a record lead from Wall Street as investors welcomed improving data on virus infections and vaccinations.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.53 per cent, or 156.72 points, to 29,476.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 2.01 per cent, or 71.04 points, to 3,603.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.43 per cent, or 57.46 points, to 2,418.24.

AFP

