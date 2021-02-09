You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks close higher
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday with more gains following a record lead from Wall Street as investors welcomed improving data on virus infections and vaccinations.
The Hang Seng Index gained 0.53 per cent, or 156.72 points, to 29,476.19.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 2.01 per cent, or 71.04 points, to 3,603.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.43 per cent, or 57.46 points, to 2,418.24.
